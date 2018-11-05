CLOSE
Mac Miller’s Cause Of Death Revealed

The Pittsburgh rapper had a lethal mix of drugs in his system.

Source: Mac Miller performs live in concert on the “The Blue Slide Park Tour” at the House of Blues Chicago, Illinois – 12.10.11 Featuring: Mac Miller Where: United States When: 12 Oct 2011 Credit: WENN

Mac Miller‘s cause of death has been revealed. According to the coroner, the later rapper died of a toxic mix of fentanyl and cocaine. 

TMZ reports that per the L.A. County Coroner’s Office, Mac died “mixed drug toxicity” with the aforementioned drugs as well as alcohol. His death was deemed an accidental overdose.

The additional details are quite disturbing.

According to the report, his assistant found Mac in a “praying position” on his bed, kneeling with his face on his knees. Although initial reports say the scene was swept, an empty bottle of alcohol was found in his nightstand and a bottle prescription pills was found in his bathroom. That’s no big deal but the listing of pills found in the home— Xanax, oxycodone, hydrocodone and Adderall—says otherwise.

Ultimately there was not enough of one drug in his system to be fatal, but it was the combination that proved to be lethal.

Rest in peace Mac Miller.

Photo: WENN.com

Mac Miller

