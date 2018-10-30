Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life Concert To Be Livestreamed On Various Platforms

Earlier this month Mac Miller’s family announced that they were putting together a memorial concert in his honor that would feature the likes of ScHoolboy Q, SZA and Travis Scott amongst others. Now the McCormick family is revealing that tomorrow night’s Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life event will be livestreamed on various streaming platforms including Youtube, TIDAL, Facebook, LiveXLive, Twitter, and WAV.

But that’s not all.

In addition to livestreaming the event, many of the streaming platforms will offer the ability for viewers to donate to The Mac Miller Circles Fund, part of The Pittsburgh Foundation, supporting youth arts and community-building programs. Viewers can expect donation opportunities on Facebook, LiveXLive, TIDAL, and Twitter. To learn more about the charity, visit http://www.TMMCF.org.

Mac Miller would approve.

Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life will kick off tomorrow at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles and will include Action Bronson, Anderson .Paak, Chance the Rapper, John Mayer, Miguel, Njomza, ScHoolboy Q, SZA, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, Vince Staples and more who’ll help launch the MMCF while celebrating his legacy. Net proceeds from the concert will also go directly to the MMCF.

Will you be watching or attending the Celebration of Life event? Let us know.