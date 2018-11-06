Kodak Black Aims To Build A School In Haiti

Since leaving prison, Kodak Black has gone about the business of resuming his buzzing rap career and aligning himself with the likes of Bruno Mars and Gucci Mane among others. In a recent post, the Florida rapper hinted as building a school in the native lands of his Haitian forefathers.

As reported by The Shade Room and by way of a now-deleted Instagram post, the Sniper Gang figure said that he built a home for his grandmother in Haiti and wants to do more with his wealth.

“I Got My Grandma A Mansion In Haiti[.] I Feel Like We B Still Goin Thru Slavery,” Kodak posted in the caption. “Out Of All The Times I Donate Or Give Back In Anyway[,] I Never Upload It Or Broadcast It[.] But I AM Happy To Say I’m Building A School In Haiti As Well.”

In other news, the “Zeze” artist linked up with Gucci Mane and Bruno Mars in a sonically-pleasing pairing titled “Wake Up In The Sky” and just dropped a video for the track last week.

Big up to Kodak Black for using his fame and fortune to bring positive change to the Haitian massive.

—

Photo: Getty