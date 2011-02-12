Janelle Monae, Bruno Mars & B.O.B. Rehearse For The Grammys [Photos]

Janelle Monae, Bruno Mars & B.O.B. Rehearse For The Grammy Awards.

Janelle Monáe stormed the stage at the Staples Center during rehearsals for the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards today in Los Angeles.

The two-time nominee will perform at Sunday’s show alongside her label mates B.o.B and Bruno Mars, who also ran through their sets.

Although the set is still a mystery, we are assuming Bruno and B.O.B. for one of the biggest records of the year “Nothing On You,” while Monae may perform her standout single “Tightrope.”

Peep the page #’s below to see the pictures of these young and musically gifted artists getting ready for Sunday’s events.

