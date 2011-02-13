Beyonce, Rihanna, Will Smith, & More Party At Jay-Z’s Pre-Grammy Party [Photos]

Rihanna may have been sick, but that didn’t stop her from joining her Roc Nation boss Jay-Z at the Gucci and Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch held at Soho House in West Hollywood on Saturday.
Beyonce also stood by her man, while her sister Solange worked the ones and twos.
The star-studded affair drew some of the biggest celebrities in music and movies such as Will Smith, Cassie, Ne-Yo, The-Dream, Adrienne Bailon, Florence Welch, and more.
Peep the page #’s below to see pictures from the biggest Grammy Pre-Grammy events in Hollywood!
