Beyonce, Rihanna, Will Smith, & More Party At Jay-Z’s Pre-Grammy Party [Photos]

Rihanna may have been sick, but that didn’t stop her from joining her Roc Nation boss Jay-Z at the Gucci and Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch held at Soho House in West Hollywood on Saturday.

Beyonce also stood by her man, while her sister Solange worked the ones and twos.

The star-studded affair drew some of the biggest celebrities in music and movies such as Will Smith, Cassie, Ne-Yo, The-Dream, Adrienne Bailon, Florence Welch, and more.

Peep the page #’s below to see pictures from the biggest Grammy Pre-Grammy events in Hollywood!

