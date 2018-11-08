Man Suspected Of Killing Father Of Angela Simmons’ Son Turns Himself In

The father of Angela Simmons‘ toddler son was killed in a drive-by shooting last week. An Atlanta man connected to the shooting has turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday (Nov. 7).

TMZ writes:

The lawyer for Michael Williams tells TMZ … Williams turned himself into the Atlanta Police Dept. just moments ago. The 44-year-old has been charged with murder.

The attorney, Jackie Patterson, tells us his client denies the allegations that he shot and killed Sutton Tennyson, Angela’s ex-fiance and father of their child.

As we reported … Sutton was shot and killed over the weekend at his home. Cops say they found him dead in his garage with multiple gunshot wounds. Cops added Sutton was talking in the driveway with another man when the conversation got heated and he was shot. The suspect fled in a car.

Simmons posted a heartfelt tribute to her ex via Instagram complete with photos of him holding their son.

“hank you for leaving behind my greatest gift . I’m hurting . I’m numb. Thank you for the out pouring of love everyone . I cant believe I’m even saying Rest In Peace Sutton . I promise to hold SJ down in every way I promise,” read the caption.

Williams faces murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony charges.

Photo: Atlanta Police Dept.