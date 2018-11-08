Fade Administration: Student Hands Baltimore Teacher The Fade In Viral Video

A video of a student punching a teacher at a Baltimore, Md. high school has hit the Internet and went viral. The Baltimore City Public Schools system is investigating the incident, and it was said the teacher who was punched just received cancer treatment.

The Baltimore Sun reports:

The video, posted to Instagram Wednesday afternoon, depicts two students bickering while standing close to a teacher. At one point one of the students backs away and the other student strikes the teacher, who recoils. The student then leaves the classroom while cursing.

Baltimore City schools spokeswoman Edie House-Foster said in a statement that after a review of the incident, “school administrators will apply disciplinary action in accordance with Baltimore City Public Schools’ Code of Conduct.”

She also said: “Ensuring a safe teaching and learning environment for our students and staff is paramount to City Schools.”

If any legal action has taken place in the matter, it has yet to be announced. The Baltimore Teachers Union issued a statement on the matter, calling the student’s actions “absolutely deplorable.”

Photo: Getty