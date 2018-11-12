LeBron James’ I Promise School Getting A Documentary

LeBron James opened a school this year—think about that. King James’ I Promise School in Akron, OH is getting the documentary treatment.

Reports the Akron Beacon Journal:

Akron Public Schools has inked a deal with a New York City production company to document the first year of the LeBron James-backed I Promise School.

The school board approved an agreement this week with Blowback Productions to produce a feature-length documentary “capturing the successes, struggles and endeavors” of students.

Blowback, founded in 1988 by independent filmmaker Marc Levin, has produced more than 20 films, including “Baltimore Rising,” “Cadillac Records,” “SLAM” and “WhiteBoyz.” Many of its projects have focused on race, drugs and crime.

James’ I Promise School open in late summer 2018.

Filming for the documentary has already started.

[H/T Page Six]

—

Photo: WENN.com