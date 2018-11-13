‘Game of Thrones’ Finally Returns April 2019

It’s still a ways off, but at least it’s in sight. The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere in April 2019.

HBO made the announcement today via a tweet featuring a 30-second clip of the story so far. Okay, that’s not really possible considering the eternal drama in Westeros, but most of the gang—Ned Stark, Jon Snow, some Lannisters, a dragon, et. al.—are all there.

There is no specific date, but the eighth and last season of Dem Thrones kicks off in April 2019.

We’re ready.

Every battle.

Every betrayal.

Every risk.

Every fight.

Every sacrifice.

Every death.

All #ForTheThrone. pic.twitter.com/WReVt473SH — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) November 13, 2018

—

Photo: HBO