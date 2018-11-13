‘Game of Thrones’ Finally Returns April 2019

It’s still a ways off, but at least it’s in sight. The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere in April 2019.
HBO made the announcement today via a tweet featuring a 30-second clip of the story so far. Okay, that’s not really possible considering the eternal drama in Westeros, but most of the gang—Ned Stark, Jon Snow, some Lannisters, a dragon, et. al.—are all there.
There is no specific date, but the eighth and last season of Dem Thrones kicks off in April 2019.
We’re ready.
