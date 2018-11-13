WYD?: Mo’Nique Is Still Caping For Racist Roseanne Barr

At this point, does Mo’Nique really want to win? The comedian and Oscar-winning actress continued to cape for racist Roseanne Barr in a new interview.

Mo’Nique, last seen calling for a Netflix boycott that never manifested, recently sat down with the Chicago Tribune for an extensive interview. Sure there was plenty of insightful stuff, but focus is going to be squarely on Mo’Nique continuing to defend her “sister” Roseanne.

When discussing how she was a talker and a people person, Roseanne came up.

That’s why, when people turned on my sister Roseanne Barr, I couldn’t do it. Because there were black entertainers who would not come on “The Mo’Nique Show” because it was quote-unquote “too black.” But when I called on my sista, she said (imitating Barr): “Where is it and what time you need me to come?”

And when she showed up, when the cameras weren’t rolling, she said to me: “Listen, you’re the real deal. Don’t let them use you up and take advantage of you, because they will. Don’t you let them do that to you.”

Now, a racist woman ain’t gonna say that to me.

At this point, the interviewed asserted the obvious that Roseanne is racist—her calling Valerie Jarrett, a Black woman, an ape, only being one example. However, Mo wasn’t buying it.

Said Mo’Nique: “I’m gonna say this: We’re comedians. And I know her. And what she thought was funny, as a comedian, that’s what it was.”

But, the interviewer wasn’t going to let her slide.

Q: But wait, you challenged Charlamagne because you felt he was putting poison out into the community. You could argue that Roseanne, regardless of her intentions — and I would argue that her intentions didn’t feel humorous, they felt pretty dark — was putting poison out into the world.

A: When we talked privately — and we’ve talked privately a lot — she’ll break her jokes down and I’ll know where they’re coming from. She’s like, “Listen, you know how I grew up, so how could I start making fun of anybody? I’m not trying to hurt anybody.”.

Has she ever said, “Kill black people”?

Q: I don’t think that’s the line someone has to cross in order for their words to be racist.

A: And I can’t argue with what you’re saying — I can’t, baby! But here’s what I know about this woman: She was behind the scenes fighting for the black (concert) promoters. Nobody knows that. She’s behind the scenes trying to push a documentary about Malcolm X with a brother who’s a Muslim.

So when I know about this these things personally, did my sista say some things in poor taste? Some people could say yes. But what I won’t label her is a racist. When she sends me a DM that says, “My love, we will rise again like the Phoenix” — a racist woman wouldn’t do that, would she?

Good intentions don’t let you off the hook from racism, though.

