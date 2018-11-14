Drake Believes Wealth Could Go Against Him In Upcoming Trial

Drake is currently fighting a lawsuit from the estate of a late jazz musician that he sampled for one of his hit songs. The Canadian superstar is fearful that the estate of Jimmy Smith and a connected publishing will use his wealth against him in seeking damages.

The Blast reports:

Back in 2014, Drake was sued by the estate of jazz musician Jimmy Smith and a music publishing company called Hebrew Hustle. They accused him of using a sample of Smith’s on his track, “Pound Cake/Paris Morton Music 2.”

Drake denied the allegations he ripped off the song and then he counter-sued the company Hebrew Hustle. He accused the company of using his face and name on their website to make it appear he worked with the company and endorsed their work.

The rapper accused the company of damaging his brand by using his face without permission and sued for unspecified damages.

The case has been dragging on for years and the trial is set to begin later this year.

Drake filed documents on Nov. 9 that certain testimony and evidence not be used during the trial. Drake also intended to bring forth expert testimony that Hebrew Hustle used his likeness on their website, which the company intends to block as well.

