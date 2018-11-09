CLOSE
Nonstop: Drake Will Work On New Album After Closing Out Tour [Video]

More chune for headtop in 2019.

Source: Wireless Festival 2015 – Week 2 – Day 1 – Performances Featuring: Drake Where: London, United Kingdom When: 03 Jul 2015 Credit: Ricky Swift/WENN.com 

It is clear God’s plan for Drake involves very little rest time. The Canadian MC announced he will be hitting the studio after finishing his tour.

On November 7 Drizzy paused during the middle of his Aubrey & The Three Migos tour set to reveal that a new LP is on the way. As reported by Hot New Hip Hop the Edmonton, Canada crowd erupted.

“Six shows left. So, I guess most people would go on a vacation, or I don’t know what they do… But I’mma tell you what I’m gonna do. Because I keep having nights like this that remind me why I love my job so much, I promise you that as soon as this tour is over—and maybe I’ll take, like, a little break—I’mma get right to work on a new album, so we can be right here in Edmonton and have a new party.”

Considering that his last studio effort Scorpion spawned several hits (“God’s Plan”, “Nice For What”) and seemingly brought him back to life after his unanimous loss to Pusha T, the audacious news took many of his fans and peers by surprise.

You can view his on stage announcement below.

Photo: Isaiah Trickey / FilmMagic

