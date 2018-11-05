Drake Mourns Death Of Young Fan He Met Through Make-A-Wish

Drake is mourning the passing of a young fan he befriended through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Drizzy took to Instagram explain just how much his friend Kay meant to him.

The 6 God posted a photo of himself visiting Kay in the hospital and crying after praying together.

He wrote:

“Gonna miss you a whole lot. We met through make a wish and we built a genuine bond you would text me and check on me while I was on tour and tell me positive things and share your dreams and goals. I am crying in this pic but it was tears of joy cause we just prayed for you with your father. I am sorry I missed your text on my birthday that’s eating my soul right now but you know how much I loved you and was looking forward to seeing you after tour. I don’t know why I am writing this on IG I just need to get it out cause it’s sitting heavy on my heart. Will remember you forever K! 😢💙 @the.kaydiaries”

Heavy indeed. Drake has become known for blessing ill fans with his presence and the emotional toll is clearly no easy task. Much respect.

Rest in power Kay.