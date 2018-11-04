Drake Slams Vancouver Casino For Racially Profiling Him, Allegedly

Despite all the chart breaking hits and having a white mother, Drake can still get treated like “just another Black guy.” The 6 God took to Instagram to slam a Vancouver casino that he says racially profiled him.

The “Nonstop” rapper says he was just trying to get his gamble on, but Parq Vancouver Casino had different plans.

“Parq Casino @parqvancouverbc is the worst run business I have ever witnessed … profiling me and not allowing me to gamble when I had everything they originally asked me for,” wrote the Boy on his IG story.

Yahoo News, via CBC News, reports that the casino is “investigating” Drake’s allegations.

Under new regulations, B.C. casinos need a “source of funds declaration” when depositing more than $10K to deter money laundering. Sounds like either Drake didn’t have his paperwork in order, or the casino couldn’t believe a Black guy had that much disposable dough. Or, the accounting department didn’t bother to do Google search.

Photo: WENN.com