Drake Visits Young Heart Patient While in Chicago

Drake loves the kids. The Toronto rapper took a break from his tour while in Chicago to go visit a young heart patient who is one of his biggest fans.

Drake stopped by the Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago Monday to meet up with 11-year-old Sofia Sanchez — who turned 11 on Saturday. Her birthday wish — to meet Drizzy.

She got on Drake’s radar after she posted an “In My Feelings” dance video … weeks after undergoing open heart surgery and waiting for a heart transplant.

Sources close to the rapper tell us Drake saw the video and wanted to oblige, so he swung by the hospital to meet her.

Drizzy reportedly spent an hour kicking it with young Sofia.

