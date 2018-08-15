Hairline Money: Drake Lost $10K To Quavo On A Single Half-Court Shot

Though he’s the team ambassador for the Toronto Raptors franchise, an actual member of the basketball team Drake is not. Drake proved as much when he lost 10 bands to Quavo on a half-court shot and once again proved that his game leaves much to be desired.

The L took place earlier this past weekend during the Aubrey and The Three Migos tour when the headliners touched down in Kansas City for a Sunday night show. Before kicking off the concert Drizzy and Quavo decided to bet $10,000 on a single half-court shot and sho’nuff the 2018 Celebrity All-Star MVP Steph Curry’d his shot with a flick of the wrist. Drake meanwhile began construction on his next OVO flagship store in Kansas City after putting up a foundation size brick that rocked off the back of the rim (at least he didn’t air ball it as he’s known to do).

Will Drake never learn?

While Drake’s been racking up W’s like a Wu-Tang fan who can’t get enough Wu-Wear gear, 2018’s been putting quite a few L’s on the King of The North’s lap. Whether it was Pusha T’s scathing hot cup of tea being poured out for public consumption or Drizzy’s tour bus getting towed last week, much to the delight of his numerous haters Drake has been learning what it feels like to lose. That being said he still has his eight number 1 album of his career in Scorpion doing damage on the charts and he’s still the object of many women’s affection. In other words, he’s still taking home the chip regardless of how many L’s he took this season.

But just for the record, Drake needs to stop believing so much in his basketball game.