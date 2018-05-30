Pusha T Responds To Drake With Filthy “The Story Of Adidon” Diss Track, Twitter Going Nuts

Drake definitely got the whole Hip-Hop world talking after dropping the “Duppy” diss track aimed squarely at Pusha T and Kanye West, getting in some shots most didn’t expect. King Push rested a bit to let the holiday weekend pass and returned fire with “The Story Of Adidon” and it got really personal really fast.

Rapping over Jay-Z’s “The Story Of O.J.” from the Brooklyn mogul’s 4:44 album, Pusha wasted no time in getting into it with blistering bars.

“Drug dealin’ aside, ghostwritin’ aside’Let’s have a heart-to-heart about your pride/Even though you’re multi, I see that your soul don’t look alive/The M’s count different when Baby divides the pie, wait/Let’s examine why/Your music for the past few years been angry and full of lies/I’ll start it at the home front, “I’m On One”/Dennis Graham stay off the gram, bitch I’m on one,” Pusha starts.

Pusha went for the jugular and mentioned Drake’s father Dennis Graham and his mother, Sandi Graham, making sure to mention that his father walked out on his life just as he’s allegedly walking out or not taking care of a child he fathered with Sophie Brussaux. Even Drizzy’s producer 40 caught in a foul way.

Oh yeah, it went there.

We’re posting the song below and all of the over-the-top reactions and hot takes below and on the following pages. As Pusha T said, it’s “gonna be a surgical summer” and we doubt Drake is going to let this cook.

Damn Pusha getting personalllllll pic.twitter.com/fnYuMCpk2j — B E A N Z | Thanos’ Personal Photographer 📸. (@PhotosByBeanz) May 30, 2018

See Drake should’ve just sat there and ate his food .. 🤷🏽‍♀️ Damn Pusha pic.twitter.com/nTovKNxaKx — Ryshona (@Queen__Shona) May 30, 2018

Damn Pusha got disrespectful lmao whole time I’m listening like this pic.twitter.com/mTpPe2o0jk — “No Hesitation” (@CHi_ToWN_93) May 30, 2018

How do you respond to a nigga who exposes your child, calls your mom a thot, and pokes holes in your identity? Damn Pusha — suspicious black man (@KevinIs_) May 30, 2018

Damn pusha you have now ascended to another level like when thanos got all the infinity stones pic.twitter.com/GShJ7Nq31N — Jay Papito De'Leon 😎💰 (@BIGMONEY_JAYYY) May 30, 2018

