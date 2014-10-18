Drake Suits Up w/ Kentucky Wildcats, Air Balls In Shootaround [Photos]

Friday night (October 17), Drake, a well-documented Kentucky Wildcats fan, suited up with the team and participated in the pre-game warm at their midnight madness event.

Needless to say that ESPN had the cameras rolling as the rapper participated in the shootaround and lay-up lines. It’s also worth noting that Drizzy air balled pretty badly as the packed Rupp Arena watched.

See a video clip of Drake’s failed shot attempt below. A photo gallery of his Kentucky experience can be found on the following pages.

http://player.espn.com/player.js?pcode=1kNG061cgaoolOncv54OAO1ceO-I&width=576&height=324&externalId=espn:11719124

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14Next page »