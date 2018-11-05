CLOSE
Polish Talent Show Contestant Impersonates Drake In Blackface [Video]

When are people going to learn that this is not OK?

Well, this is ignorant as hell. A contestant on a popular Polish “talent” show titled Twoja Twarz Brzmi Znajomo is going viral after putting on an offensive performance where he impersonated Drake.

Boogie’s lackluster performance came complete with blackface because, it seems, wypipo don’t know any better regardless of where they are in the world. To top it off his “Hotling Bling” set won and he walked away with a 10,000 złoty cash prize ($2650), to be given to the charity of his choice.

It appears producers have no intention to acknowledge any of the controversy, as they even posted several photos of the contestant in blackface on Instagram.

