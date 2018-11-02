Remy Ma Seemingly Defends R.Kelly, Twitter Attacks

The latest episode of Revolt’s Joe Budden hosted talk show State of The Culture has been the subject of heated debate. Earlier in the week, Budden came under fire for what was seen as an apparent misogynistic take to co-host Scottie Beams feminist stance.

Now it’s Remy’s turn to feel Twitter’s wrath and deservingly so.

The “Conceited” rapper is getting dragged on social media for defending the king of R&Pee R.Kelly. Remy already caught flack for defending Pill Cosby, and now she chose another ridiculous hill to die on. While discussing the upcoming Lifetime docu-series Surviving R.Kelly, she tried her best to defend Kelly by ridiculously pointing out “rapists don’t eat a**,” there are a lot of young women who sleep with older men, and the women in living with him are not complaining.

Twitter immediately wondered if Remy was dumb for even attempting to go this route when it’s obvious Kelly has a serious problem. Whether this is her angle on the show, it’s just not a good look and is quite hypocritical of the for to take such a stance when she called out Nicki Minaj for defending her pedophile brother.

You check the gallery below to see all of the heated responses to Remy Ma below.

