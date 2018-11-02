Truth Hurts: Don Lemon Hammers Home White Men As “Biggest Terror Threat” Quote

Don Lemon caught flack after a broadcast earlier this week where he said that white men are the “biggest terror threat” in America. With the criticism coming in far and wide, the CNN anchor hammered home his points using the facts to support the argument.

On Monday (Oct. 29), Lemon was speaking with fellow CNN host Chris Cuomo and the top of the broadcast where he said the following:

I keep trying to point out to people not to demonize any one group or any one ethnicity, but we keep thinking that the biggest terror threat is something else. Some people who are marching towards the border like it’s imminent. And the last they did this, a couple of hundred people came and they, you know, most of them didn’t get into the country. Most of them… got tuckered out before they even made to the border. So we have to stop demonizing people and realize the biggest terror threat in this country is white men, most of them radicalized to the right, and we have to start doing something about them.

On Wednesday (Oct. 31), Lemon took time to address critics and pundits from the Right and beyond:

I made some comments about that in a conversation with Chris. I said that the biggest terror threat in this country comes from radicals on the far right, primarily white men. That angered some people.

But let’s put emotion aside and look at the cold hard facts. The evidence is overwhelming. A recent report from the Government Accountability Office shows that. Even though more people died in attacks connected to Islamic extremists, the vast majority of deadly attacks in this country from 2001 to 2016 were carried out by far-right violent extremists.

Lemon continued to rattle off stat after to stat, ending his larger point saying that focusing on terrorism abroad, the home-grown version of the potential for attacks is just as ripe, if not more so.

