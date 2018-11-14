Chance The Rapper, Cardi B & T.I. Named Judges Of Netflix’s ‘Rhythm + Flow’

Netflix is adding more original programming to its already massive lineup, and the streaming service is throwing its hat in the music competition reality series ring. It was announced recently that Chance The Rapper, Cardi B and T.I. will serve as judges for the upcoming Rhythm + Flow show.

Billboard reports:

Netflix has tapped Chance the Rapper, Cardi B and T.I. to serve as judges for their new music competition show, which is coming to the streaming service next fall. Rhythm + Flow hopes to turn into rap’s American Idol, in search of the next superstar in hip-hop.

The Chicago native is encouraging unsigned artists who are ready and dedicated to apply to for a potential audition through Rhythm + Flow’s website. The competition will hold 10 one-hour episodes in total for the series, with auditions taking place in New York, Chicago and Atlanta. “Do you have what it takes,” Cardi captioned on Instagram in promotion of her latest venture.

Outside of the Coloring Book artist’s quest to discover burgeoning talent, Chano is lending his ability to assist in developing a feature musical titled Hope, which will be set up through MGM. The movie musical follows a group of teens who flip art into a community action. The project will be overseen by Chance’s frequent collaborator Nico Segal, formerly known as Donnie Trumpet.

Check out the announcements below.

—

Photo: Getty