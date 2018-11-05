Reebok Announces Partnership With Cardi B

No surprise here, Cardi B has secured another bag. Today (Nov. 5), Reebok announced that it has partnered with the Bronx rapper.

According to a Reebok press rep, everything about Cardi from being a rapper on the come up to a mother to a “fearless individual” made her a natural fit to align with the brand’s dedication to “a longstanding legacy of nonconformity.”

Cardi is in fine company with other artists who have teamed with Reebok including Cam’Ron, Rae Sremmurd and Curren$y.

Special edition Cardi B 54-11’s gotta be on deck, right? More details to come soon.

