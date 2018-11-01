Maury Povich Wants A Lie Detector To Determine The Victor Between Cardi B & Nicki Minaj

The ongoing “beef” between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj has been put on ice for now with a tentative truce but daytime talk show host Maury still thinks they need a lie detector test to settle things once and for all.

In the case of who’s stopping whos bags, the lie detector test has determined is what Maury Povich would love to say if given the opportunity. The whole Nicki and Cardi dust-up have both of them bringing up opportunities both in fashion and music that have been either confirmed or in some cases hilariously proven false.

Maury saw a fantastic opportunity and offered to provide the lie detector test after Nicki Minaj in a tweet challenged the “Money” rapper to take one. Minaj has agreed to take the test, but Cardi has yet to answer.

I’ll pay you to take a lie detector test about every claim I made on #QueenRadio. You won’t. I must admit you’re a convincing liar. You looked me dead in my face & said you told ya man not to do the “no flags” video cuz I was dissing you. London on da Track got the same call. — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) October 30, 2018

In an interview with Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning Show, Povich revealed he reached out to Cardi before because he wanted both her and Offset on the show when cheating accusations were plaguing her now-husband at the time. While we believe that the spectacle of both the superstars taking a lie detector test on The Maury Show would never happen, it still would be something worth seeing honestly.

We just hope this truce between the two artists holds because it was getting ugly quickly. You can watch Maury’s entire Ebro In The Morning interview below.

Photo: NBC / Getty