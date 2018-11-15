Black Thought Dropping ‘Streams of Thought Vol. 2’ With Salaam Remi Production

Black Thought delivered a gem with his Streams of Thought Vol. 1 project this past June. The Roots MC just announced a sequel, and this time it will feature production from Salaam Remi.

Streams of Thought Vol. 2

(Black Thought x Salaam Remi present Traxploitation)

11.26.18 pic.twitter.com/PorsTuGY14 — Black Thought (@blackthought) November 14, 2018

Yesterday (Nov. 15) on Twitter, Black Thought revealed that Streams of Thought Vol. 2: Black Thought x Salaam Remi present Traxploitation will be out Nov. 26.

Vol. 1 featured production from 9th Wonder, appearances from Rapsody and Styles P, and was critically acclaimed. We expect nothing lesser with the re-up especially considering Remi has cooked up gems for the likes of the Fugees, Nas, Mack Wilds and Amy Winehouse.

From what we gather, the project will be nine tracks deep, and it was recorded over three sessions. Quality always trumps quantity.

Photo: Getty