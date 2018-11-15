CLOSE
Black Thought Dropping ‘Streams of Thought Vol. 2’ With Salaam Remi Production

The holiday season has some Hip-Hop heat on deck.

Celebrity Sightings in Philadelphia - December 1, 2017

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Black Thought delivered a gem with his Streams of Thought Vol. 1 project this past June. The Roots MC just announced a sequel, and this time it will feature production from Salaam Remi. 

Yesterday (Nov. 15) on Twitter, Black Thought revealed that Streams of Thought Vol. 2: Black Thought x Salaam Remi present Traxploitation will be out Nov. 26.

Vol. 1 featured production from 9th Wonder, appearances from Rapsody and Styles P, and was critically acclaimed. We expect nothing lesser with the re-up especially considering Remi has cooked up gems for the likes of the Fugees, Nas, Mack Wilds and Amy Winehouse.

From what we gather, the project will be nine tracks deep, and it was recorded over three sessions. Quality always trumps quantity.

View this post on Instagram

From convo to concept. Trust the process. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 2 flights to Miami. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 3 sessions. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 9 tracks. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 📸 @artmurri ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ___⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #streamsofthought #SOT2 #two ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #twofifteen #philly #philadelphia #hiphop #blackexcellence #ny #culture #music #miami #mia #rap #rapper

A post shared by Black Thought (@blackthought) on

View this post on Instagram

…the Black soundtrack to confusion is the film ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 📸 @artmurri ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ___⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #sooncome ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #streamsofthought #two ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #twofifteen #philly #philadelphia #hiphop #blackexcellence #ny #philly #culture #music

A post shared by Black Thought (@blackthought) on

Photo: Getty

 

Black Thought , Salaam Remi

