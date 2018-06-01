Black Thought Drops 1st Ever Solo Project ‘Streams Of Thought Vol. 1’ [LISTEN]

While hypebeasts and much of the pop world will have their attention trained on Kanye West’s latest album ye, Black Thought just released a project that could garner the same level of interest. The longtime Roots frontman released his first ever solo project Streams Of Thought Vol. 1, with production from 9th Wonder and some powerful features from Rapsody and Styles P.

At just five songs, the EP promises to the be the first of projects from the Philadelphia wordsmith. Opening with the blistering and soulful “TwoFifteen,” Black Thought goes on a 3-minute lyrical face-melting display and even pays homage in a dope nod to his hometown brethren Freeway.

“9th Vs. Thought” is a classic head-nod-inducing banger from 9th and Black Thought once more showing and proving that at the age of 46 that he is still very much a potent lyricist.

“Dostoyevsky” features the extremely talented Rapsody on the verse help out and if you know her music then you already know the bars were legendary. Another track, “Making Of A Murderer” was previously released in 2016, but still sounds quite current and Styles P of The Lox stood his ground with his veteran counterpart.

Twitter fans have reacted in kind and you can catch those tweets on the flip. Below, check out the stream of Black Thought’s Streams Of Thought Vol. 1.

If you want beautiful, thoughtful, brilliant new music today, here you are. https://t.co/uJB5yxclbf — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) June 1, 2018

“Back when Burning Man was blacks in Birmingham”—#StreamsOfThought — Brentin Mock (@brentinmock) June 1, 2018

Ya'll can have Wyoming tonight/I'll get there eventually….right now tho, imma chill in South Philly…. @blackthought #StreamsofThought — JamesPoyser (@jamespoyser) June 1, 2018

Photo: Getty

