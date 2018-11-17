Travis Scott Announces Lineup For Astroworld Festival 2018

Travis Scott has been putting the final touches to his upcoming Astroworld Festival in support of his latest album of the same name. On Friday (Nov. 16), Scott unveiled the star-studded lineup for the festival, which takes place today (Nov. 17).

Local outlet KTRK reports:

Just a day before the event, Scott went to social media to reveal the festival’s official lineup.

In addition to a headlining set from Travis, the festival will feature performances by Post Malone, Lil’ Wayne, Rae Sremmurd, Young Thug, and Metro Boomin.

The full lineup includes Gunna, the Houston All Stars, Sheck Wes, Trippe Redd, Virgil Abloh, Smokepurpp and Tommy Genesis and takes place in Houston.

Astroworld Festival kicks off at 12:30 PM CST and ending at 10PM CST. In a tweet, Cactus Jack is urging fans to come early as he’s ready to pull out all the stops as he’s been doing in many of his other big stage productions, including rocking sets earlier this week.

SET TIMES PULL UP EARLY !! pic.twitter.com/d1l8BbDItm — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) November 17, 2018

