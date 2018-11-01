Travis Scott Is The Face Of YSL’s New SS19 Campaign [Photos]

Travis Scott stay winning. After going no. 1 with his critically acclaimed album Astroworld, the “Sicko Mode” rapper has been tapped to be the face of Saint Laurent’s SS19 campaign.

Hitting Instagram with the visuals, La Flame models a bold blazer with Iggy Pop’s “The Passenger” playing in the background. “Real life action,” he captioned one clip.

Scott seems to be a favorite of the brand, as prior to this collaboration Saint Laurent tapped the rapper to curate a playlist for their Colette collection.

Stay tuned for more to come.

Photo: WENN