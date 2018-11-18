Gucci Mane’s Security Pushes Stage Crasher Off Into Another Universe [Video]

When Gucci Mane is performing on stage, don’t jump on said stage uninvited. A fan learned this the hard way when he got heaved off stage by the rapper’s Hulk-size security.
Gucci Mane fans beware … there will be no questions asked, if you jump on stage during his concert … you’re gonna regret it.
Check out the video, where a fan stage-crashes during the rapper’s concert Friday night at Brooklyn Mirage. Security is there in a heartbeat and hurls the guy into the crowd.
Gucci doesn’t miss a beat as he continues his song, “Wasted.”
Unclear if the dude was hurt, but EMS was not called.
Son better be happy he wasn’t hurt.
Watch the non-incident below.
