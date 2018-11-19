‘Love & Hip Hop NY’ Season 9 Super Trailer Previews Lack of Peen & Legal Issues

Love & Hip Hop New York has been for the most part the weakest out of the three franchises due to lame cast members. BUT based on this super trailer season 9 looks like its going to restore the originator of the “Hip-Hop” based reality series back to prominence.

The struggle is extra real this season.

Season 9 marks the return of now-retired rapper Joseph Budden minus the lame vests he rocked on his first LHHNY stint. Joe is in a great place mentally now thanks to the current love of his life and Love & Hip Hop NY vet Cyn Santana, his son Lexington and his podcast and Revolt TV show State of The Culture doing well. On LHHNY there is always some drama, and it’s Joe not supplying Cyn with the necessary amount of vitamin D she needs which is causing a strain on their relationship.

The other cast members are facing legal issues as well. Juelz Santana and his dentures are facing some serious jail time after his being jammed up at the airport with a gun. On top of his possible jail stint, his longtime girlfriend Kimbella is preparing for a potential life without him and also reveals the Dipset member’s battle with drugs. Yandy Smith who is no stranger to Juelz’s situation gets caught up in the middle while trying to offer advice to the rapper but his girlfriend isn’t here for it.

Rich Dollaz doesn’t seem to have women issues this go around but might have to be a full-time dad again because the mother of his daughter is facing jail time as well. Also joining the cast is “Hi Hater” rapper Maino and his girlfriend who caught a bullet in the leg at one his of shows. Returning from the previous season is Safaree, Jacquee, Remy Ma and Papoose and JuJu.

You can watch all the struggle unfold in the five-minute trailer below.

—

Photo: VH1