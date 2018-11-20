He Musta Forgot: Roy Jones Jr. Down To Bless Michael B. Jordan With The Fade

Michael B. Jordan asked for it, and he may get his wish. The Creed II actor said he was down to fight former champion boxer Roy Jone’s Jr., who is down to get in the ring.

If this happens, you can blame TMZ:

In case you missed it … we got Mike leaving Avenue nightclub in Hollywood Saturday, and asked if he if there are any real boxers he thinks he could beat with his ‘Creed’ fight training.

Jordan pulled Roy Jones Jr.’s name out of the sky … saying the 49-year-old has slowed down just enough for him to beat him. We spoke to Roy, and not only does he disagree, but he’s also anxious to prove it.

“If Michael B wants this real, contact Roy Jones Jr. and we’ll make it happen.”

Roy, who’s still an active fighter, says he gives less than a damn about the age difference — MBJ is 31 — because his 30-plus years of ring expertise will be the difference.

Jones says being a vet will make up for the age difference. You have to admit, Jones boxes for a living, Jordan was just playing a Marvel villain last year and was Wallace from The Wire. No shots.

Peep Roy Jones Jr. say he’s ready for all the smoke—he says he wouldn’t knock Jordan out first round by choice because he wants him to get the experience—below.

