Nicki Minaj Shot Her Shot At Michael B. Jordan Last Night [Video]

Naomi Osaka isn’t the only famous lady trying to get at Michael B. Jordan. Nicki Minaj wants in on that action too.

The “Barbie Dreams” rapper won twice last night at the E! People’s Choice Awards. While accepting her award for Female Artist of 2018, Minaj thanked Donatella Versace for her custom fit, then turned her attention to Jordan.

“And shout out to Michael B. Jordan because he’s gonna be taking it off me tonight,” she told the audience with a wink.

Later, she explained why the actor was on her mind. “I think he introduced himself to me one time, I believe at the Met Gala, but you know what—I was watching Black Panther last night, so he just happened to be fresh in my mind.”

We’re not sure if Minaj is still seeing rumored bae Lewis Hamilton, but if so, it looks like the professional racer has some competition on his hands. Watch her explain her surprising People’s Choice Award moment up top.

Photo: Getty