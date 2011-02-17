Dr. Dre Subliminally Dissing 50 Cent??? [Video]

Dr. Dre — Subtle Attack on 50 Cent?!?

TMZ caught up with Dr. Dre in front of Boa Steakhouse in Hollywood Tuesday night and asked him out 50 Cent’s recent rant on Twitter where he wrote that both Dre and Jimmy Iovine were upset with him.

The legendary producer denied knowing anything about the Tweets that jokingly suggested that 50 would not appear on Dre’s Detox album.

50’s reason for the speculation comes from the fact that he’s set to release his Sleek by 50 Cent wireless headphones, going up against Dre’s popular Beats by Dr. Dre headphone line.

Dre added that he had “never heard of his headphones” leading the public to draw their own conclusion about his sincerity.

Is he really disconnected or is he just not threatened by the less popular product?

You be the judge.



