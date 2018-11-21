Excessive Twerker Iggy Azalea Signs Distribution Deal With EMPIRE

Iggy Azalea has twerked her way to recording freedom, this after a failed bid by a porn company to get her to shoot for them went left. Now the Aussie starlet can shake those alabaster buns with glee after signing a distribution deal with EMPIRE.

Variety reports:

According to the announcement, the multi-year agreement will see the San Francisco-based company “utilize its innovative label services to oversee the release and promotion of Azalea’s highly anticipated new music and forthcoming sophomore album,” which the rapper said is coming early next year.

“I’m so excited to begin a new entrepreneurial chapter in my career with EMPIRE as my partner,” Azalea said in the announcement. “The ability to have control of my own artistic future is a long awaited and monumental change in my life. I genuinely feel I am in the best position to achieve my creative ambitions.”

Azalea announced the deal last week via Twitter, writing that her deal with EMPIRE was worth $2.7 million and allows her the ability to sign others to her imprint while also owning her master recordings.

She isn’t dropping music anytime soon, however, opting instead to work on her sound and drop in the following year according to her plans.

Photo: WENN