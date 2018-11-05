Free Agent Iggy Azalea Responds To Trolls Wanting Her To Take Her Talents To Bang Bros

When Iggy Azalea announced her newly gained independence an unlikely suitor in the porn company Bang Bros came knocking on her Twitter timeline. As expected the “Fancy” rapper was not feeling the boom boom flicks provider attempt at humor or the fans/trolls hoping she would sign the contract.

Calm down thirst buckets, Azalea will not be doing any kind of work with Bang Bros, and she found it quite insulting, to say the least. In a now deleted post (there is always a screenshot), Azalea responded to trolls wanting her to take the million dollar deal calling out men urging them to”treat women better,” “learn consent,” “learn respect.”

She has even gone as far as to block the porn production company as well as engage in a back and forth with a professional troll who makes music as a hobby in Azealia Banks. Clearly, Iggy had time after Banks jumped on the opportunity to chime in on Azalea’s announcement. Definitely not the attention the “Kream” rapper was looking for when she excitedly announced her freedom.

You can see all the fallout involving the Aussie bombshell in the gallery below.

—

Photo: JB Lacroix / Getty