Free Agent Rapper Iggy Azalea Offered A Contract By Bang Bros

Yesterday (Nov. 3), Iggy Azalea took to Twitter to announce that she is now officially unsigned. Naturally, Bang Bros—yes, the porn company—offered her a contract considering her free agency.

I’m officially unsigned !!!!

😝🥂 Wild you spend so long trying to get IN a record deal… never thought I’d be so elated to be OUT of one. now I’m free to release whatever kinda music I like, whenever I’d like woooo! 😈😄💕🤮 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 3, 2018

The jokes truly write themselves.

Also, most of the Twitter isn’t falling for the jig and is assuming that Iggy actually got dropped considering her album release struggle, as well as that canceled tour.

Anyway, Bang Bros came through with the elite level trolling by offering her a gig.

You should sign with US! AssParade would never be the same 🙏🏾 — BangBros (@BangBrosDotCom) November 3, 2018

We’re going to assume an actual contract won’t be forwarded to the Australian rapper. But hey, you never know.

—

Photo: WENN