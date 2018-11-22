Dipset Back: The Diplomats Renuite For New Album ‘Diplomatic Ties’

For the first time in 14 years, the almighty Dipset is back to the music and sound more united than ever. Cam’Ron, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Freezy Zeeky have been estranged in times past, but their new Diplomatic Ties album signals that their bond was weakened but never severed.

With the help of two singles, “Sauce Boyz” and “On God” featuring Belly, the Dipset rang the alarm on their return in ways unexpected and over top of the sound that made the group popular. The group’s last project, Diplomatic Immunity 2, dropped in 2004 and each rapping member of the crew has gone on to forge solid and active solo careers.

Across nine tracks, Diplomatic Ties fuses the sounds of the new and old, with the gang reconnecting with The Heatmakerz for that classic Dipset sound onto current sounds with the likes of Murda Beatz. Features include the likes of Trav, who runs heavy with Capo, Tory Lanez, who has proven himself to be a spitter worth respecting of late, and the still-potent rapping trio of The Lox. For true Dipset fans, they’ll recognize the name Un Casa, who appears on the album’s intro.

Hopefully, this is just a warmup for the gang and they’ll hit the booth to give us more of that New York heat as only they can.

Check out Diplomatic Ties via the streams below. Hit this link to support the album with your ears or your pockets.

Photo: Getty