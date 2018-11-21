Tory Lanez & Joyner Lucas Trade Diss Bars On Wax, Twitter Reacts

In one of the oddest beefs to crop up on the scene in some time, Tory Lanez and Joyner Lucas have locked horns in a lyrical war that has escalated in the last 24 hours. Trying to make sense of it proves difficult, but it appears Lanez, who is best known for singing, threw the first shot at Lucas and the battle has been on from there.

How it all began, on Monday (Nov. 19), Lanez took to his Instagram Live and said that lyrically, Lucas wasn’t on his level. This promoted Lucas to offer the verbal fade in the form of a rap battle and not only did Lanez take the first shot, but he also dropped the first diss track with “Lucky You Freestyle” which you can peep below. Keep in mind this is the beat from Eminem’s “Lucky You” single.

Lucas fired back with the “Litty Freestyle” and Trippie Redd caught some strays too after appearing with Lanez in an IG Live video claiming that the Canadian crooner would take out the Massachusetts rapper.

Lanez didn’t take the jab laying down and came back with a shot of his own over the same beat.

Okay, then.

Twitter is really having a field day over the two clashing. What do you think? Is Tory Lanez bodying Joyner Lucas or is it the other way around? Chime in via the comments section and peep the chatter below.

