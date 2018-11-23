Black Milwaukee Girl Who Spoke Out Against Gun Violence Killed By Stray Bullet

Sandra Parks once penned a moving essay about gun violence in her hometown of Milwaukee and how the rising number of shooting incidents had an effect on people. The 13-year-old girl was hit with a stray bullet while in her bedroom, dying from the wound.

WPR reports:

Monday night, Sandra,13, became a victim of that violence when shots were fired into her Milwaukee home. It’s unclear if her home was targeted.

In her 2016 essay, she wrote, “We are in a state of chaos. In the city in which I live, I hear and see examples of chaos almost every day. Little children are victims of senseless gun violence.”

Authorities said Sandra was sitting inside the home with family members around 8 p.m. Monday when the shooting happened. No other family members were hurt.

Police said Tuesday that a 26-year-old Milwaukee man has been taken into custody.

According to several reports, including from local outlet WISN, Parks’ sister said that the girl was strong even as she suffered from the wound.

}She took it like a soldier,” Tatiana Ingram said to reporters. “She just walked in the room and said, ‘Mama, I’m shot.'”

May Sandra Parks rest powerfully in peace.

Photo: Getty