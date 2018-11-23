Young Jeezy Fronts The Hotel Bill For A Family Who Lost Their Home To Fire

While some celebrities were busy giving out turkeys for Thanksgiving week, Jeezy was busy providing a family a roof over their head for the rest of the year, free of charge.

According to Page Six, the Thug Motivation 101 rapper continued his giving ways when he blessed a family who’d lost their home to a fire with a Thanksgiving feast and a hotel room for the rest of the year.

WSB-TV reports Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Jenkins, offered to pay the Natt family’s hotel bill for the rest of the year. Victoria Natt says her family woke up one night last week to their home covered in flames.

She says she escaped unharmed along with her husband, Tavares Natt, and their 14 children. Natt says her family is staying in a hotel until they can find another home.

Jeezy catered Thanksgiving dinner at a Natt family member’s house and said his actions were “what Atlanta’s all about.”

A crowdfunding website says more than $27,000 has been raised to help the family.

We should all aim to be like Jeezy. Grown Jeezy we mean. Young Jeezy was whole ‘nother story onto himself.