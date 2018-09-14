It’s been a week of service for Jeezy and his Street Dreamz Foundation. From giving away new tech to donating funds to a couple cool youth programs, the famed rapper has blessed his hometown abundantly.
See the famed rapper kick it with Pulaski Elementary school kids and more in the accompanying gallery.
Jeezy Blesses Atlanta School Kids With New Tech & More
9 photos Launch gallery
Jeezy Blesses Atlanta School Kids With New Tech & More
1. Jeezy visits the kids at Pulaski Elementary.Source:Courtesy of Street Dreamz Foundation 1 of 9
2. Jeezy donates $10,000 to an Atlanta track club.Source:Courtesy of Street Dreamz Foundation 2 of 9
3. Jeezy hosts the Adam Foster Jewelry launch with philanthropists Phyllis Newhouse and Jack Sawyer.Source:Courtesy of Street Dreamz Foundation 3 of 9
4. Jeezy spends his week giving back to the youth.Source:Courtesy of Street Dreamz Foundation 4 of 9
5. Jeezy gives ipads out at Pulaski Elementary.Source:Courtesy of Street Dreamz Foundation 5 of 9
6. Jeezy hosts the Adam Foster jewelry launch.Source:Courtesy of Street Dreamz Foundation 6 of 9
7. Jeezy gives ipads out at Pulaski Elementary.Source:Courtesy of Street Dreamz Foundation 7 of 9
8. Jeezy donates $10,000 to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' Youth Scholarship Program.Source:Courtesy of Street Dreamz Foundation 8 of 9
9. Jeezy kicks it with the kids at Pulaski Elementary.Source:Courtesy of Street Dreamz Foundation 9 of 9
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED