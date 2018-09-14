jeezy , Street Dreamz Foundation

Jeezy Blesses Atlanta School Kids With New Tech & More

Posted September 14, 2018

It’s been a week of service for Jeezy and his Street Dreamz Foundation. From giving away new tech to donating funds to a couple cool youth programs, the famed rapper has blessed his hometown abundantly.

See the famed rapper kick it with Pulaski Elementary school kids and more in the accompanying gallery.

