Jeezy Joins Steve Harvey Mentoring Program Outside Of Atlanta [Photos]

The Snowman loves the kids.

Source: Courtesy of kadin creative / Courtesy of kadin creative

Jeezy loves the kids. The Snowman linked up with Steve Harvey’s mentoring program at the Rock Ranch outside of Atlanta. 

It went down over Father’s Day weekend and it was Harvey’s 10th year doing the event.

Reports CBS 46:

The tenth annual Steve Harvey Mentoring Program for Young Men reached more than 200 fatherless youth. The camp provided career development, financial workshops and motivational sessions to enrich the lives of these young men. Each year, boys from around the country apply to the three-day camp.

This year’s celebrity mentors included Atlanta rapper, Jeezy, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy, and Grammy award-winning artist Anthony Hamilton. The camp is held at The Rock Ranch in The Rock, GA which is owned by the Cathy Family.

Check video of Jeezy’s participation below, and photos from the event in the gallery.

 

Jeezy linked up with Steve Harvey to support the comedian and host's mentoring program.

Photos: Courtesy of kadin creative

