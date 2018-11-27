Rockstar Games ‘Red Dead Online’ Beta Begins Tuesday, Reveals Release Date

It’s been a full month since Rockstar Games released its western epic Red Dead Redemption 2. Now it’s time to finally give the highly-anticipated Red Dead Online a spin.

Yeehaw, it’s time to round up the gang.

The video game studio announced today that owners of the ultimate edition of Red Dead Redemption 2 will get be the first to play Red Dead Online Tuesday, November 27 at 8:30am EST. Thursday, November 29 players who played the game between the dates October 26th to October 29th according to their data will be able to join in on the fun. The on Friday, November 30 the mode will be open and of course free to all players.

As to what you can expect once you fully immerse yourself in the online spinoff of the game Rockstar describes the Red Dead Online as such:

“With the gameplay of Red Dead Redemption 2 as its foundation, Red Dead Online transforms the vast and deeply detailed landscapes, cities, towns, and habitats of Red Dead Redemption 2 into a new, living online world ready to be shared by multiple players. Create and customize your character, tailor your abilities to suit your play style and head out into a new frontier full of things to experience.”

“Explore the world solo or with friends. Form or join a Posse to ride with up to seven players; gather around the fire at your Camp; head out hunting or fishing; visit bustling towns; battle enemy gangs and attack their hideouts; hunt for treasure; take on missions and interact with familiar characters from across the five states; or fight against other outlaws in both spontaneous skirmishes and pitched set-piece battles; compete with other players or whole Posses in open world challenges and much more.”

Rockstar clearly learned from the troubled launch of GTA Online which is still very popular and is releasing content. Instead of going gung-ho the company is slowly rolling out the Red Dead Online which should reduce any issues when the mode launches on Friday. Rockstar will be releasing more information as far as modes, gameplay and more.

We cannot wait to get started.

—

Photo: Rockstar Games / Red Dead Redemption 2