Lil Kim Addresses Alleged Mixtape Sales, Responds To Nicki Minaj

Lil Kim is shaking off “hate” from people doubting that she moved over 118,000 copies of her mixtape in just 28 hours.

As previously reported, Kim proudly bragged that her $9.99 Black Friday mixtape made her the “best seller ever” on Paypal after 113,000 copies were sold online.

Many people questioned the numbers that translated to over $1 million in sales including Nicki Minaj herself who posted on Twitter,

.

Kim also adds that her music video for “Black Friday” generated over 2.5 million views in a short period of time, a number people have yet to question.

She tells Rap-Up,

“There was actually a representative at PayPal who basically didn’t really confirm or deny it, but also [said] that they’re very happy and proud of the success of Lil’ Kim…I think numbers in other areas speak for themselves. I mean, why aren’t they questioning the Black Friday being at 2.5 [million views] in less than 18 hours? Why aren’t they questioning that? What’s the difference? How can you add up one thing and not the other? I just feel like people pick and choose the area that they want to attack [laughs].”

Kim also responded to Nicki Minaj laughing at her reported sales and called her “obsolete” and “lame.”

According to Kim, Nicki’s just another hater helping her mixtape sales.