Young Thug Selling Atlanta Mansion For $3 Million

If you have a cool $3 million laying around, you can live in an Atlanta home once owned by beleaguered rapper Young Thug. The rapper, who recently got out of jail, wants to get rid of the home after his side alleged that the seller knew it was a money pit beset with issues.

The Blast reports:

On November 13, Thug listed his 7-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 11,000 sq. ft. home in Atlanta on the market for $2,999,990. The home features a theater room, four-car garage, indoor pool, walk out balconies/patios and a full bar.

The real estate listing states, “This is an entertainers delight! Former Celebrity Home. Million Dollar renovation nestled in an exquisite gated mansion!”

Thug bought the home for $2,750,000 back in 2016.

The home in question is the same property at the center of a massive lawsuit in which Thug is accusing a real estate agent of conspiring to sell him the $2.5 million mansion that was allegedly a money pit.

Back in 2017, Thug was sued by Heritage Select Homes, which claimed the rapper didn’t make a giant $2.2 million payment on the home that was due in March of 2017. The original price of the mansion was $2.475 million, but Thug made a few small payments before the big payment was due.

The outlet adds that Thug’s legal team is saying that the seller knew the home had problems and hired their own inspection team to clear the sale thus duping their client. That case is still ongoing.

Photo: WENN