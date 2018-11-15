Young Thug Released From Jail, Random Drug Testing & Drug Counseling Required

Almost a week after Young Thug had his bail revoked for a failed drug test, 11 Alive is reporting that Thugger is once again a free man.

Yesterday (Nov. 14) Young Thug was released from jail after Superior Court Judge Gregory Adams ruled that the “Chanel” rapper would be allowed to go home so long as he undergo substance abuse counseling, submit to random drug testing at least twice a week, and check in with his probation officer.

Sounds simple enough but if his alleged drug habit is out of control it could be problematic.

Thugger, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, apologized to the judge for going astray from the straight and narrow before walking out a free man.

“I’m sorry for disobeying the court. I’m sorry for disobeying my PO and being here again,” Williams told the judge. “I just want to go home with my family and do right.”

Williams’ lawyer said the high profile rapper was mostly isolated during his time in jail. During the first 48 hours in custody, Williams refused to eat or drink as a way of punishing himself. His lawyer said Williams has six children and wants to be there for them.

“Over the last six days, I understood this is real life,” Williams said. “I have two sons, ages 10 and 11. I don’t want them to think that going to jail – even if you can get out right away – is cool. I want to grow, and I have grown. I’ve made mistakes and I’ve been penalized for them. I’m sorry, and won’t disobey again.”

We hope for his sake and those who depend on him Young Thug can keep himself from indulging in the devil’s nectar that’s been derailing his progress in his life and ultimately his career.