Young Thug Back In The Bing, Bail Revoked For Failed Drug Test

Young Thug isn’t really trying to win. The Atlanta rapper is back in the slammer after his bond was revoked due to a failed drug test.

The Blast reports that Thugger was arraigned yesterday (Nov. 8) in Georgia for the 8 felony charges he is facing for charges that include possession of methamphetamines, marijuana and hydrocodone.

However, it turns out Thug, born Jeffrey Williams, failed a drug test and the judge revoked his bail for the Georgia case.

The kicker is that Thug was arrested for gun possession this year in Los Angeles after a listening party for his Slime Language album. Somehow, he bail in Georgia was not revoked due to the aforementioned arrest.

Now, it looks like Thugger will be in the bing until trial.

Photo: WENN