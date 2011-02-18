Juelz Santana Confirms Dipset Deal With Interscope

Juelz Santana Confirms Diplomats Deal With Interscope

It looks like the rumors about Dipset signing to Interscope Records are real according to Juelz Santana’s interview with Ozone Magazine.



“It’s back to live action, it’s back to doing what we do best,” Santana explained. “We got the deal with Interscope. Shout-out to [Interscope Records CEO] Jimmy Iovine. I’m sure people seen the pictures up of us and [Dr.] Dre, so, you know, we’ve done records with Dre. That was a beautiful experience. Dre had Jim [Jones] in the booth for like an hour and a half…”

Jim Jones claimed that working with Dre was similar to rap school.

The pictures with Dipset and Dr. Dre that surfaced months ago caused speculation about their union with Dre being just for a feature on Detox or if it was something bigger.

Juelz also talks about the tour coming up for the crew which begins March 17th, the reason for the delay of his latest Def Jam album release and his new mixtapes that are on the way.

With no more G-Unit on Interscope, expect some major moves from the Harlem rap group.