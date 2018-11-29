J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]

J.I.D. just unleashed his second studio LP DiCaprio 2 to the masses and is now doing promotion to get the word out on what Twitter fans have hailed as a solid contender for album of the year in 2018. The East Atlanta native took his talents to The Tonight Show, rocking the standout track “Skrawberries” with some assistance.

Joining the Dreamville Records artist onstage were vocalist BJ The Chicago Kid and bassist Thundercat. This was the national television debut for J.I.D., whose profile has been rising of late as he approached the release of the project. Previously, J.I.D. unleashed the singles “151 Rum” and “Off Deez” which features his label president, J. Cole.

The addition of Thundercat to the live lineup was bittersweet and fitting as J.I.D. was preparing to join Mac Miller on a nationwide tour, and the bassist was a known collaborator of the late Pittsburgh MC.

Check out J.I.D. performance of “Skrawberries” alongside BJ The Chicago Kid and Thundercat below.

