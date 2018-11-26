J.I.D. Drops New Album ‘DiCaprio 2’ & The Early Twitter Reviews Are Solid #DiCaprio2

J.I.D. has emerged as one of Hip-Hop’s brightest young stars with a solid body of work that revealed his limitless potential. Now, the East Atlanta native has unleashed his sophomore album DiCaprio 2 to the masses and the early returns are mostly positive according to Twitter.

DiCaprio 2 is the second drop for J.I.D. under J. Cole’s Dreamville label, following his stellar 2017 project The Never Story. After dropping two potent singles in “151 Rum” and “Off Deez,” fans began clamoring for DiCaprio 2 and now their needs have been satiated.

#DiCaprio2 – Thank you guys for your patience and for being apart of the journey https://t.co/EVLQy5vDjQ — (J.I.D) (@JIDsv) November 26, 2018

With features from 6LACK, ASAP Ferg, BJ the Chicago Kid, Ella Mai, Joey Badass, Method Man and label boss J. Cole, J.I.D. still stands out most of all with his distinct voice and powerful performance. Production comes from the likes of the aforementioned J. Cole, Christo, Elite, Hollywood JB from the Spillage Village crew, WondaGurl, Kenny Beats, Skhye Hutch, Ron Gilmore, and ChaseTheMoney.

Check out the stream below and support the kid J.I.D. with your ears or dollars by following this link. Twitter reactions are directly below the stream.

Photo: Getty